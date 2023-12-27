(WJW) – Will someone close out 2023 with a life-changing windfall of cash?

The next drawing for the $685 million Powerball jackpot is Wednesday night.

The jackpot hasn’t been won in 32 consecutive drawings. The last winning jackpot ticket was sold in California in October.

Wednesday’s drawing is worth $344.7 in a lump sum.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. The jackpot drawing is at 10:59 EST.

Powerball says the overall odds of winning something are 1 in 24.9. However, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The last drawing was held on Christmas. The numbers were 5-12-20-24-29 and the Powerball was 4.