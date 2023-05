CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are searching for an elderly woman from Cleveland who has not been seen since early April.

Wilma Williams went missing from a family member’s home in the 4200 block of East 128th Street and has not been seen since April 11, according to information from the Cleveland Division of Police.

Williams is 68 years old, according to police. No further information was provided.

Police ask that anyone with information about where Williams is call 216-621-1234.