68-year-old man found stabbed to death in Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)–The Akron Police Department is investigating the death of a 65-year-old man.

Officers were called to a house on Wilmot Street Thursday night for a welfare check. According to Akron police, officers located the victim dead inside with apparent stab wounds.

His car, a 2005 dark blue Subaru Outback with Ohio plate DJR 2214, was missing from his residence. It’s now considered stolen.

The victim’s name has not been released. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the autopsy.

Police said no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. You can also call Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. Calls can remain anonymous.

