Sandusky County (WJW) – A 67 year old Fremont woman died in single car crash early Monday morning according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Crash investigators say the crash happened on US 6 near mile post 17 in Sandusky Township.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:05 a.m.

Troopers said a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander driven by 67 year old Judith K. Rapp was traveling westbound on US 6. when she went across the center median and into the eastbound lanes of traffic before traveling off the southside of the roadway.

Troopers say her car struck a fence row, a utility pole, and a ditch.

Authorities said Rapp was pronounced deceased at the scene and was transported to the Lucas County Morgue.

The crash remains under investigation.