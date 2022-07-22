(WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $660 million!

If there is a winner, it would be the third largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The cash option is $376.9 million.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date in 2022: $20 million was won in Tennessee on April 15; $426 million prize won in California on January 28; $128 million in New York on March 8; and $110 million in Minnesota on April 1, Minnesota’s first Mega Millions jackpot win.

The odds of winning are 1 in 302.5 million.

Find the winning numbers here.