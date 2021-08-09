Elderly woman killed in drive-by shooting in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Belden Ave. SE around 8:30 p.m.

According to a police report, officers found a woman who had been shot in her abdomen outside her home.

Jenny Norris, 65, of Canton, died at the hospital.

Witnesses told police a black vehicle circled the block before coming back and shooting 8 shots before driving away.

Police are asking for tips in the investigation.

If you can help, call (330)489-3144.