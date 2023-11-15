PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of South Kansas Road and Harrison Road in Paint Township.

According to investigators, a silver 2010 Ford E-350 van heading south on Kansas Road didn’t stop at a stop sign and was struck by a blue 2018 Chevrolet Silverado heading west on Harrison Road.

The Silverado driver, 65-year-old Patrick Baldwin, of Navarre, was taken by Life Flight to Akron City Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The Ford E-350 driver, a 69-year-old Wooster man, was taken to Wooster Community Hospital with injuries.

State troopers don’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation at this time.