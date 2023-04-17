AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police found a 32-year-old man stabbed to death at a home along East Market Street on Friday afternoon.

Akron police responded just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, to a home in the 500 block of East Market Street, according to a news release from Akron Police Department.

The victim was stabbed multiple times during the fight, investigators determined. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 64-year-old man believed to have been fighting with the man was detained, according to the release. Police questioned him at the station, but charges have not been filed “based on the witness statements and additional information and evidence collected,” reads the release.

The victim’s identity was not released, pending notification of family members.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website