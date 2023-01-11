AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 63-year-old man has died after a house fire in Akron Tuesday evening.

The fire happened at a home on the 600 block of Grifton Avenue around 7:20 p.m., according to a press release from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, Benjamin Williamson was found inside the home unresponsive. He was taken to Akron City Hospital where he later died at 7:59 p.m., the release said.

The medical examiner’s office and Akron Fire Department are investigating.