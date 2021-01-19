62-year-old woman killed in Akron hit-and-run

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department is asking for information after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday.

It happened on South Arlington Street at Georgia Avenue at about 5:45 p.m.

Police said the vehicle hit a 62-year-old woman before driving away. The victim was taken to Akron City Hospital, where she later died. Akron police said they do not know why the woman was in the street or what her condition was at the time of the crash.

The vehicle involved was possibly silver, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department’s traffic office at 330-375-2506 or the detective bureau at 330-375-2490. Summit County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS or by texting “TIPSCO” to 274637.

