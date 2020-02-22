62-year-old man froze to death inside mobile home with no working heat, police say

REELAND, Mich. (WJW) — Police are investigating after a man was found frozen to death inside an unheated mobile home last week.

According to ClickOnDetroit.com, 62-year-old Arnoul Jaros died from accidental hypothermia. He was also said to be emaciated.

His body was discovered during a welfare check on February 15.

The news outlet reports that he was in a “frozen state.” The temperature inside the home was 25 degrees. There was no working electricity.

Power and gas had been shut off last July due to non-payment. The bill was eventually paid but the utilities were never restored, police said.