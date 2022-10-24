A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

(WJW) — The $610 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs in Monday night’s drawing.

The cash value is $292.6 million.

Saturday’s numbers were 19-25-48-55-60 and Powerball: 18.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot.

Monday’s jackpot is now the 8th largest in jackpot history:

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

Monday night’s drawing is at 11 p.m. You’ll find those winning numbers here.