(WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that $61 million will be going toward 27 road safety projects across the state.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the funding comes from the Ohio Department of Transportation Safety Improvement Program.

“Safe roadways are essential to connecting people and businesses across Ohio,” DeWine said in the release. “With the investments made in these projects, we will help save countless lives on Ohio’s roads.”

The new projects include installing Restricted Crossing U-Turns, sidewalks and 17 new roundabouts.

“Our top mission is to ensure that our roadways are built to be as safe as possible. The measures we’re implementing with this program further that mission not only on roadways that ODOT maintains, but those maintained by local partners too,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said, according to the release.

Projects announced in Northeast Ohio:

Seneca County:

Single lane roundabout on SR-12 at County Rd. 592: $3,003,200

Ashland:

RCUT on US-30 at SR-511: $1,735,000

RCUT on US-30 at County Rd. 2175 and 30A: $1,605,000

Wayne:

RCUT on US-30 at Fry Rd.: $1,460,000

Single‐lane roundabout on SR-585 at Apple Creek/Five Points Rd.: $2,001,100

Stark:

Roundabout on SR-172 at Alabama Ave.: $2,750,000

Mahoning:

Single‐lane roundabout on SR-46 at New Rd.: $2,200,000

Holmes:

Single‐lane roundabout on US-62 at SR-557: $2,320,600