60 shot, 9 fatally, in Chicago over Father’s Day weekend

CHICAGO (WJW) — 60 people were shot, 9 fatally, across Chicago over Father’s Day weekend, WLS reports.

A teenage girl, two teenage boys and a three-year-old boy are among the deceased. The other homicide victims were adult men.

The three-year-old’s death prompted response from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“Our city’s collective heart breaks… There are simply no words to describe such a heinous, unconscionable act of cowardice to shoot at a toddler,” Lightfoot wrote on Twitter.

Our city's collective heart breaks to hear the unfathomable news of a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed tonight on Chicago's West Side. There are simply no words to describe such a heinous, unconscionable act of cowardice to shoot at a toddler. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 21, 2020

The child was in a car with his 27-year-old father Saturday night when a suspect in a blue Honda pulled up and fired into their vehicle.

A bullet grazed the man’s abdomen. The child was shot in the back. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

There were also multiple nonfatal shootings across the city this weekend.

Among the victims are several teenage boys and a 64-year-old woman.

The news outlet says the woman was sitting inside her home when bullets flew through her window, striking her in the arm. She was taken to the hospital in fair condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police believe she was not the shooter’s intended target.

As of 12 p.m. Sunday, more than 60 people had been shot in the city over the past three days. WLS is routinely updating their report with the latest numbers and victim information as authorities provide it.

