60 grams of cocaine seized in Stark County drug investigation

Jason Webb (Photo courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office)

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW)– The Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man during its narcotics investigation.

The drug unit searched a home on 16th Street NE in Massillon on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, it seized about 62 grams of cocaine, a firearm and cash.

Jason Webb, 38, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of cocaine.

“Our metro narcotics unit continues to remain dedicated to removing dangerous drugs from Stark County’s streets and holding those involved accountable for their actions,” Sheriff George T. Maier said, in a news release on Friday.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800 or the anonymous tip line at 330-451-3937.

