6-year-old who died on Colorado rollercoaster wasn’t wearing a seatbelt: Report

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colorado (WJW) – An investigation into a 6-year-old girl’s death at a Colorado amusement park shows the child was not buckled in and the ride operators launched the ride despite a control system that alerted them to the seat belt issue.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Division of Oil and Public Safety (OPS) released its report Friday.

6-year-old Wongel Estifanos was on vacation with her family at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on September 5.

The child got on the Haunted Mine Drop, a ride that “uses gravity to create a freefall” with a 110-foot drop, according to the report.

There are two seat belts for each passenger.

According to the report, the child was sitting on top of both seat belts.

CNN reports from the release, “Because neither of the operators had received adequate safety training, the two operators kept incorrectly fastening the seat belt mechanism and launched the ride.”

Because the child was not restrained, she fell to the bottom of the Haunted Mine Drop shaft, the report said.

The ride will remain closed until it receives a new certificate of inspection.

The Haunted Mine Drop opened in 2017.