6-year-old killed, 11-year-old arrested in Canton shooting

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting of a 6-year-old boy.

Police say the suspect is an 11-year-old.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call just before 8 p.m. on Monday in the 500 block of 19th St. NW.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to the hospital, where he died.

The child has not been identified.

Canton police say officers at the scene made contact with an 11-year-old who was taken into custody.

He faces charges of reckless homicide.

He is also not being identified.

Canton police are trying to figure out how the child got the gun used in the deadly shooting.

If you can help police, call (330)489-3144 or text and anonymous tip to tip411 and your tip with the word “CANTON.”

