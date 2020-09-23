6-year-old girl dies two weeks after shooting in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner says 6-year-old Marviya Jones has died from injuries she received in a shooting earlier this month.
Marviya died Tuesday night at the hospital.
The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on September 10 on Copley Rd. near Greenwood Ave.
Akron police said Marqualle Clinkscales, 23, and Corey Jemison, 39, exchanged gunfire after an argument.
Clinkscales’ gunfire hit a car with six children inside, according to police.
Marviya was critically hurt. Another child was grazed by a bullet.
Clinkscales and Jemison were arrested shortly after the shooting.