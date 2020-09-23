6-year-old girl dies two weeks after shooting in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner says 6-year-old Marviya Jones has died from injuries she received in a shooting earlier this month.

Marviya died Tuesday night at the hospital.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on September 10 on Copley Rd. near Greenwood Ave.

Akron police said Marqualle Clinkscales, 23, and Corey Jemison, 39, exchanged gunfire after an argument.

Marqualle Clinkscales (left) and Corey Jemison (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

Clinkscales’ gunfire hit a car with six children inside, according to police.

Marviya was critically hurt. Another child was grazed by a bullet.

Clinkscales and Jemison were arrested shortly after the shooting.