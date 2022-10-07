AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police say the 6-year-old child involved in the crash on South Arlington Street during a Thursday funeral procession has died.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday evening, according to a statement from police.

A funeral procession for a 17-year-old boy who died of an overdose was nearing 6th Avenue when the car collided with another car in the procession just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police said one child was ejected from the vehicle; another child was partially ejected.

Tymar Allen, a 12-year-old from Akron, also died in the crash – which was followed by gunfire.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office‘s Friday autopsy showed Allen died of blunt force trauma. He was not struck by gunfire.

The 6-year-old’s name is being withheld at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police continue to investigate.