6-year-old child accidentally shoots self, uncle arrested, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A child was taken to the hospital following an accidental shooting, Cleveland police confirmed.

The 6-year-old boy reportedly shot his hand after finding a gun under a bed at a residence on Fleet Avenue, police said.

Police said the child was taken by private vehicle to MetroHealth Medical Center and is still being treated for the injury.

The child’s uncle is currently under arrest for child endangerment and not properly securing a weapon, police said. Other charges could also be possible. The incident is still under investigation, police said.