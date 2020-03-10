6 University Hospitals caregivers who were in close contact with coronavirus patients are in isolation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Six caregivers from University Hospitals who were in contact with the Ohio coronavirus patients are taking precautions.

According to a press release from University Hospitals, the three patients in Cuyahoga County with the virus were seen by UH physicians.

The six UH caregivers who were in close contact with them are in home isolation and being monitored. Their test results are pending.

The three people who have tested positive for coronavirus are in home quarantine. They are not hospitalized.

UH said the patients went to their primary care doctors, where they were screened using the the COVID-19 protocol and were sent to UH Cleveland Medical Center's emergency room "where they were met by infectious disease healthcare providers who followed protocols, which included wearing eye protection, gowns, gloves and N95 masks. The patients were examined in negative pressure rooms which ensure the virus does not escape the room."