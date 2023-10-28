MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — As gunshots rang out and neighbors saw people running from a house party, Mansfield police said they arrived on the scene and found four teens shot and that two of the victims were dead.

Police said two other gunshot victims were driven to the hospital before officers arrived at the house.

“The victims of the double homicide were 17 and 18 years of age,” Mansfield police said. Victims who suffered gunshot wounds were as young as 14 years, according to police.



“Numerous pieces of evidence were collected along with numerous guns and drugs,” according to police.

Mansfield Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to please contact Det. Sgt. Jered Kingsborough at 419-755-9729 or Det. Korey Kaufman at 419-755-9748.