CLEVELAND (WJW) – Six fugitives are in custody and several guns are recovered after a standoff in Cleveland on Wednesday.

The standoff happened in the 2700 block of Seymour Avenue, where investigators were looking for 35-year-old Michael Cullen, wanted for a parole violation. Investigators say he was on parole for prior weapons and drug offenses.

When investigators knocked on the door, several people came out, but Cullen was barricading himself inside, U.S. Marshals say.

After several hours, investigators say Cullen surrendered and was taken into custody.

Five other fugitives were arrested at the scene: Emma Raifsnyder, 20, wanted for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle; Jessie Richmond, 42, wanted for receiving stolen property; Glen Wilson, 42, wanted for probation violations; Candy Wilson, 39, wanted for receiving stolen property, breaking and entering and drug charges; and Anthony Torres, 33, wanted for burglary and robbery.

U.S. Marshals say three handguns and an AR-15 were also confiscated from the home.

“We are thankful for our partnership with the Ohio State Patrol and their Special Response Team,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. “With their assistance today, we were able to take several dangerous fugitives off the street.