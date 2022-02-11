Man stabbed 6 family members while they were sleeping: Police

Editor’s Note: Some may find the details of this story disturbing.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man stabbed six family members as they slept inside a Philadelphia home.

Officers responded at about 4 a.m. Friday and found six people with stab wounds.

Police say three women are in critical condition.

Two men and a woman are in stable condition.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the suspected attacker, described as a 29-year-old who lived in the home, was found covered with blood a few blocks away.

He said it was a “violent scene.”

“There’s blood on the floor, there’s blood on the walls, on the doors. The door to the master bedroom is completely knocked off its hinges,” Small said.

He had cuts on his hands and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the victims ranged in age from 26 to 57.

Investigators were working Friday to determine a motive for the stabbings.