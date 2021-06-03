6 shot at Ohio ‘Celebration of Life’ event expected to recover

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An early morning shooting at a celebration of life event in a southwestern Ohio community left six people wounded, but all are expected to recover, authorities said.

Chief Lee Graf of the Springfield police department said one victim was flown to a hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and five others were also treated following the gunfire shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday in Springfield.

The six victims had gathered for a celebration of life event to honor someone who passed away years ago.

Graf said “more than one” shooter was involved but declined to say how many.

Police have not said if they have any suspects.