6 pounds of cocaine seized in Sandusky County, troopers say

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after seizing 6 pounds of cocaine worth $90,000 during a traffic stop in Sandusky County.

In a release, highway patrol said they arrested Ricardo Pizana, 35, of Fremont and charged him with possession and trafficking in cocaine, both first degree felonies.

On April 7, police say they stopped Pizana for a window tint violation but then found two backpacks in the trunk that contained the drugs. They said they called in the drug-sniffing canine unit to the scene.

If convicted, Pizana could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.