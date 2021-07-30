6 people test positive for COVID-19 after Caribbean cruise

In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at PortMiami in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

(AP) – Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive for COVID-19 during a trip from the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean said Friday that four of them are adults who were all vaccinated against COVID-19, and two are minors who were not vaccinated.

Of the six, only one is showing any signs of illness, a spokeswoman for Royal Caribbean says. She says other people traveling with the six passengers all tested negative for the virus.

They were on the Adventure of the Seas, which left the Bahamas last weekend for a 7-day cruise and returned to the Bahamas on Friday.

