NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — Six people were killed in a house fire early Monday morning, a county official confirmed.

“It is a sad day for our community with this tragedy and loss of life,” Newcomerstown Mayor Patrick Cadle told FOX 8.

The village fire department was dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Spaulding Avenue at about 1:30 a.m., according to officials.

Six victims were removed from the fire, said Todd Stanley, investigator with the Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office. Their identities were not released Monday, pending notification of next-of-kin.

The state fire marshal is now investigating the cause of the fire, Cadle said. FOX 8 has reached out to that office for more information.

Fire crews from Delaware, Three Rivers, Stone Creek, West Lafayette and Gnadenhutten assisted Newcomerstown fire crews at the scene, the mayor said.