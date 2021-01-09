6 Ohio bars cited for violating coronavirus orders, charges pending for 2 other spots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Last night, six more Ohio bars were found to be in violation of various state health orders, including being open past curfew (which has been extended, as seen in the video above), the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Some of these bars are located in Northeast Ohio. Here’s what each bar was cited with after being observed in reported violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

Wagner’s Roadhouse in Chillicothe: Agents arrived around 9:20 p.m. Friday to witness patrons standing close together while drinking. Mask wearing was far and few between, agents said. The bar was cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity along with insanitary conditions.

Kepner’s Restaurant in Hudson: Around 10:20 p.m., agents arrived at the Hudson establishment to find about 20 people still on the premises. People were seen drinking and no one was wearing a mask. The spot was given a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity.

D Kay’s Bar and Grill in New Philadelphia: A little past midnight, at least six patrons were seen consuming alcohol. The bar was given an improper conduct – disorderly activity citation.

Musical Inn in Canton: Visiting the location around 1:20 a.m., about 50 patrons were seen gathering closely and drinking. Agents reported that “suspected narcotics” were also found. The bar was cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity along with improper conduct – drug possession.

Other bars cited were in Steubenville and Rayland.

Charges are also pending for two other places without valid liquor licenses, including Ankor Restaurant & Ultra Lounge and a business property on Prospect Avenue, both in Cleveland. At each spot, agents witnessed people consuming alcohol.

These cases will all be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.

