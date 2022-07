Getty Images, Royalty free premium access download Hand holding a quarter on a scratcher ticket with a pile of bills on top

(WJW) – People who buy scratch-offs will have some new choices to play.

Starting Tuesday, July 19, the Ohio Lottery has added 6 new games.

Here’s what’s new:

Lucky Green scratch-off ($1)

Cash Explosion ($1)

Battleship ($2)

$500 Frenzy ($5)

$1,000,000 Cash Blowout ($10)

Magnificent Millions ($20)

The top prizes range from $500 on Lucky Green to $2,000,000 on Magnificent Millions.

More information from Ohio Lottery here.