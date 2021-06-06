6 killed, including 4 children, in wrong-way crash on Kentucky highway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP/WJW) — Police in Kentucky say six people have died when a driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 75 struck a vehicle carrying five people.

Lexington police say a southbound car heading northbound struck the other car Saturday. Four of the victims were children.

A statement by the Fayette County coroner identified the family members as 30-year-old Catherine Greene of Owentown, and children ranging in age from 2 to 11.

According to WDKY, the children were identified as Santanna Greene, 11, Karmen Greene, 9, Brayden Greene, 5, and Jack Greene, 2.

The news outlet says they all died at the hospital.

The driver of the car driving the wrong way was identified as 38-year-old Jamaica Natasha Caudill of Madison County. WDKY reports that Caudill died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. It’s the second multiple-fatality crash involving a wrong-day driver on I-75 in Lexington since 2019.