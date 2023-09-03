CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a serious vehicle crash that took place Sunday evening on the city’s west side.

Six children and two adults were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center following an incident that ended with a vehicle smashed into a pole, police confirmed.

The corner of West 58th Street and Denison Avenue was shut down following the crash around 7:45 p.m. and people were asked to avoid.

Cleveland EMS described the victims as being in serious condition. They said the children’s ages ranged from 2 to 12.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.