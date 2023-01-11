CLEVELAND (WJW) — Six people have been indicted on dozens of child exploitation charges in Cuyahoga County — the result of separate local, state and federal investigations.

The six indicted hail from Garfield Heights, Lakewood, Mayfield Heights, Parma, Parma Heights and Westlake, according to a Wednesday news release from county Prosecutor Michael O’Malley and court records.

County and local authorities investigated the alleged crimes between August 2018 and December 2022, working alongside the county-run Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to the release.

“I am incredibly proud of our Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies we work with,” O’Malley is quoted in the release. “The vile exploitation of our children will never be tolerated in our county.”

Read on for summaries of the six cases:

Abijah Cummings-Byrd of Parma

Cummings-Byrd, 20, was in possession of child exploitation material between April 5, 2022, and Nov. 2, 2022, according to prosecutors.

The task force executed a search warrant at Cummings-Byrd’s home near West Pleasant Valley Road and York Road in Parma on Nov. 7, based on a tip from the national center for exploited children and with help from Parma and Cleveland police and state and federal authorities, according to the release.

Investigators found the material was associated with his devices, also that he was using “a popular website application” and that he had shared the material with others.

Cummings-Byrd was indicted on 16 counts:

Cummings-Byrd is set for arraignment on Jan. 24.

Christopher West of Garfield Heights

West, 34, was in possession of child exploitation material between July 4, 2022, and Nov. 10, 2022, according to prosecutors.

The task force executed a search warrant at West’s home near Oak Street and East 132nd Street in Garfield Heights on Nov. 10, based on a tip from the national center for exploited children and with help from Garfield Heights police and federal authorities, according to the release.

Investigators found the material was associated with West’s account on “a popular website application” and his devices.

West was indicted on nine counts:

West is set for arraignment on Jan. 24.

James Dvorak of Parma Heights

Dvorak, 36, was in possession of child exploitation material between March 15, 2022, and Aug. 24, 2022, according to prosecutors.

The task force executed a search warrant at Dvorak’s home near Anita Drive and Huffman Road in Parma Heights on Aug. 26, based on a tip from the national center for exploited children, and with help from Parma police and federal authorities, according to the release.

Investigators found the material was associated with Dvorak’s account on “a popular website application” and his devices, and that he had been sharing the material with others.

Dvorak was indicted on six counts:

Dvorak is set for arraignment on Jan. 25.

Matthew Hammad of Lakewood

Hammad, 23, was in possession of child exploitation material between Feb. 16, 2021, and Sept. 16, 2022, according to prosecutors.

The task force executed a search warrant at Hammad’s home near Lincoln Avenue and Franklin Boulevard in Lakewood on Sept. 16, based on a tip from the national center for exploited children and with help from Lakewood and federal authorities, according to the release.

Investigators found the material was associated with Hammad’s account on “a popular website application” and his devices.

Hammad was indicted on 11 counts:

Hammad is set for arraignment on Jan. 25.

Carson Rauch of Mayfield Heights

Rauch, 24, was in possession of child exploitation material between Aug. 25, 2018, and Aug. 15, 2022, according to prosecutors.

The task force executed a search warrant at Rauch’s home near Marsol Road and Parker Drive in Mayfield Heights on Nov. 8, based on a tip from the national center for exploited children and with help from police in Mayfield Heights and Parma Heights and state and federal authorities, according to the release.

Investigators found the material was associated with Rauch’s account on “a popular website application” and his devices.

Rauch was indicted on nine counts:

Rauch is set for arraignment on Jan. 26.

Kennith Hyatt of Westlake

Hyatt, 23, used “popular social media applications” to have sexually explicit conversations online with undercover officers posing as children between Oct. 21, 2022, and Dec. 13, 2022, according to prosecutors.

“Hyatt expressed an interest in engaging in sexual activity with the purported child, disseminated images of their genitals and offered to pay for sex during the online conversations,” reads the release.

During those conversations, Hyatt arranged to meet with the fictitious child for sex on Dec. 13. But upon arriving to the pre-determined location, task force officers and Newburgh Heights police were waiting for him. He was transported to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Hyatt was indicted on five counts:

Hyatt is set for arraignment on Jan. 24.