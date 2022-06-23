A Bell UH-1B helicopter similar to the one that crashed. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say six people were killed in a helicopter crash in West Virginia.

The Vietnam-era helicopter was used for tourism flights and crashed near Route 17 in Logan County at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

County emergency management deputy director Sonya Porter says all six on board were killed. The helicopter was on fire when crews arrived and firefighters put out the flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash of the Bell UH-1B helicopter will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.