ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team confirms six inmates at the Ashtabula County Jail became sick Monday after a suspected drug overdose.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Narcan was administered in the jail and that the inmates involved were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The incident is still under investigation. The office says further details will be released as they become available.