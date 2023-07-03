CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland fire had to rescue six adults and a child from cars stuck in flood water on Ivanhoe Road in Collinwood Sunday night.

A dive team went right to work to rescue passengers in cars stuck in nearly six feet of water.

One of the people stuck in this flooding was Billy Sims. Sims says he, his two-year-old child, his friend and dog all had to escape through the sunroof of his car.

They then had to swim to safety.

“I’m not really thinking about nothing. Just thinking about taking my son and getting up out of there,” said Sims.

Sims says he drives underneath the bridge on Ivanhoe Road all the time. Driving on it at night in the rain has never been a problem before until Sunday night.

“When it rains a lot, we are used to this being a little flooded, but with the lights being out, as soon as we hit it, it’s literally like the water snatched the cars in,” Sims said.

Sims and others spent their Monday in the mud, hoping to grab whatever they can.

“I got a whole bunch of valuables In there that I will never be able to recover,” said Sims.