$6.3 million in damages caused during May 30 riot in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The May 30 riot in Cleveland caused about $6.3 million in damages to downtown businesses, officials tell the FOX 8 I-Team.

“The physical damage is about $3.4 million and additional loss of income of about $3 million,” said Joe Marinucci, President and CEO of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance.

The riot followed a peaceful protest that was held to express outrage over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

“I believe shots fired in our store,” one person told 911 on May 30.

Many businesses were damaged and looted.

Marinucci said 103 downtown businesses have applied for grants to help cover costs of repairs.

City and Cuyahoga County officials are working with the downtown alliance to offer the grants. The grants will be up to $25,000 and are designed to cover gaps between repair costs and what was received in insurance coverage.

“The majority that applied were restaurants and in addition we had retailers and fitness facilities,” Marinucci explained, “as well as 15 building owners that had obviously exterior damage, but the biggest group were the restaurants.”

Officials say the applications are now being reviewed and they hope to get the money in the hands of the business owners as quickly as possible.

The I-Team did reach out to the City of Cleveland asking to discuss the issue with Mayor Frank Jackson but have not yet received a response.

Follow the latest posts from FOX8.com, below: