STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) - Princesses from all across Northeast Ohio gathered together at Southpark Mall in Strongsville for a magical event.

They joined professional princesses for the 5th annual Princess Ball.

FOX 8's Kristi Capel hosted the event that included singalongs, makeovers and crafts.

100% of the proceeds benefit A Special Wish Foundation.

A Special Wish helps grant wishes for Northeast Ohio children with life-threatening illnesses.

This year's event raised more than $6,000.