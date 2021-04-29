$5M bond set for mother accused of killing 6-year-old son

**Watch Peggy Gallek’s report on this case in the video, above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The woman accused in the death of her young son is being held on a $5 million bond.

Daneicha Bringht appeared at the Justice Center Thursday on a charge of murder in the death of her six-year-old son, Kaamir.

Brooklyn police say Bringht, 30, called 911 Saturday from the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Tiedeman Road saying her son had been shot.

She also told the dispatcher the shooting happened 30 minutes before she made the call.

Brooklyn officers performed CPR on the child, but, he died a short time later at the hospital.

Bringht was later arrested in the child’s death. Her case is being presented directly to the grand jury.