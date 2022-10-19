GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a July 23 slaying in Garfield Heights.

That night, after an evening out, Armand Coleman and several acquaintances returned to a home along Sladden Avenue in the city.

While Coleman and another man remained in the vehicle, they were shot multiple times by an unknown assailant. Both Coleman and the other man were transported to a hospital — but Coleman died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made. Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons who murdered him.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Tipsters remain anonymous.