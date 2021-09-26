$5K reward offered for information on two fatal shootings in Cleveland Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who has information that can help Cleveland police in the investigation of two men who were reportedly shot and killed on different sides of the city Saturday.

Around 5 p.m., police and EMS were called to the 2700 block of East 117th Street for reports of a man shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The man was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Then around 6 p.m., first responders were called to the Gunning Park playfield at 16700 Puritas Avenue on the west side, where a 20-year-old man was reportedly found dead at the scene with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.