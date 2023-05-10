CLEVELAND (WJW) – A $5,000 reward is being offered by the Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers for information about 30-year-old Lachelle Jordan, a Cleveland EMS worker who vanished over the weekend.

Investigators say Jordan is considered an endangered person. On Monday, she was scheduled to appear at a pre-trial hearing in a rape case for Michael Stennett, who is also a former Cleveland Recreation Department employee.

65-year-old Stennett was arraigned on charges Tuesday in a separate case. He’s charged with stalking Lachelle Jordan for months, appearing numerous times outside her home and even showing up as the EMS worker was out on emergency calls.

Jordan was last seen by relatives on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the area of Fairport and E. 116th St.

Jordan was last seen wearing a blue and white East Cleveland Fire Department hooded sweatshirt with ECFD on the back and the fire logo on the front with Crocs.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward of up to $5,000 and is asking anyone with information to call either the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234 or 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tips can also be sent on the website at www.25crime.com.