EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – East Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was found dead early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the East Cleveland Police Department, an officer responded to the 1800 block of Taylor Road around 4:40 a.m. where a woman was found shot.

East Cleveland Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found the 22-year-old unresponsive. The victim was pronounced dead at 4:53 a.m. at the University Hospital Medical Center, according to the release.

The victim has not yet been identified and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information about this shooting call 216-681-2162 or 216-252-7563.

According to the release, those who provide information could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.