CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cash reward of up to $5,000 is offered for anyone who can help police in a homicide investigation.

Officials say it happened on Saturday at 3 a.m.

Police were responding to a call about a man shot at 4156 Bohn Road when they found the 28-year-old victim outside with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, according to a statement from Cleveland police.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Members of the homicide unit responded for investigation and learned that the victim was with others outside of the address and a fight reportedly broke out. That’s when one of them allegedly shot the victim, according to officers.

Detectives are continuing to develop leads.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.