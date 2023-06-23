ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information about an industrial building fire that happened in Orrville on June 12. The fire has been ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau.

On June 12, the Orrville Fire Department responded to 429 Westwood Avenue in response to an industrial fire.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire.

Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.