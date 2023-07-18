(WJW) – If you’re looking to get away, Breeze Airways is offering a new nonstop route from Akron-Canton Airport to Fort Myers, Florida.

Officials said in a press release, the new winter and spring seasonal route will begin November 16 and operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

A promotional fare rate starts at $59 for a one-way ticket. To get the deal, passengers must purchase the ticket by July 24, 2023, and use it for travel by January 9, 2024. There are also other restrictions, such as blackout dates. Full details can be found, here.

If Fort Myers isn’t your ideal destination. Breeze also offers other nonstop flights from Akron-Canton to Charleston, SC; Las Vegas, NV; Norfolk, VA; Orlando, FL; Tampa, FL; and West Palm Beach, FL.