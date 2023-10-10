PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A 58-year-old man stabbed last week has died from his injuries.

Gabriel Lopez-Reyes, 58, of Painesville, was stabbed in the chest the night of Oct. 4, at a home in the 150 block of East Prospect Street.

Fairport Harbor firefighters transported Lopez-Reyes to a hospital. He was then flown to a Cleveland hospital, where he died on Monday, Oct. 9, according to a Tuesday news release from city police.

The incident started as an argument between three men, police said Tuesday.

A 57-year-old-man suffered an apparent stab wound to the abdomen and a 27-year-old man suffered a cut on the left side of his head, according to a previous news release. Those two men were taken to a hospital.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840 or the police tip line at 440-392-5839.