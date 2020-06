Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday.

According to the department, it happened around 5 p.m. near E. 57th St. and Chester Ave.

The 58-year-old victim was pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

No information was released about the suspect or the vehicle involved.