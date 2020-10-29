56 left with coronavirus, 300 in quarantine after wedding, birthday party ‘superspreader events’ in NY

SUFFOLK COUNTY, New York (WJW) — More than 50 people were infected with coronavirus, and nearly 300 are quarantined after what officials are calling two “superspreader” events in New York.

Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone said the events were a wedding and a birthday party.

“This type of blatant disregard for the well being of others is not only extremely disappointing,” he said. “It will not be tolerated, If you violate the rules, you’ll be caught and held responsible. We have literally come too far here.”

The wedding was held Oct. 17 at North Fork Country Club, violating guidelines that there be 50 people or less during a non-essential gathering.

Bellone said 91 people attended. Thirty people tested positive for coronavirus, and159 contacts are under quarantine.

The wedding venue was fined a total of $17,000 for its violations, Bellone said.

The second superspreader event, while it did not violate gathering guidelines, he said, was a birthday party that took place Saturday. Fifty people were in attendance. Half tested positive for coronavirus, a nd another 132 contacts have been quarantined.

Bellone also mentioned a third event, another birthday party, where 200 to 300 people attended. He said Suffolk County police recieved several 911 calls regarding the party, where a majority of those who attended were minors.

The resident of the home was cited for providing alcohol to underage individuals and fined $2,500 for violating gathering guidelines. No positive cases have been reported so far, said Bellone.

“These kinds of superspreader events are a threat to our public health and to our continued economic recovery,” said Bellone.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: