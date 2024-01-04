CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fifty-six fugitives in Cleveland have been arrested thanks to Operation Clean Sweep.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Police Chief Wayne Drummond have released the results of “Operation Clean Sweep,” an operation with the goal of arresting those who are wanted for violent crimes in the city.

According to the results from Mayor Bibb and Chief Drummond, the Cleveland Division of Police partnered with local, state and federal agencies Nov. 28 – Dec. 20 to arrest 56 people, age 15 to 63, who had felony warrants in the city.

Those arrests were for the following crimes:

15 for felonious assault shootings

6 for murder

6 for grand theft-motor vehicle/aggravated arson/aggravated menacing

6 for drug trafficking

5 for aggravated robbery/carjacking

5 for domestic violence/strangulation

5 on federal and/or state parole violations

4 for aggravated burglary

2 for rape/kidnapping

“The Division of Police is consistently working to maintain the safety and security of our community,” Chief Drummond said. “As a direct result of this operation we conducted, we were able to arrest many wanted fugitives in the city of Cleveland. This operation reflects the commitment and hard work our dedicated members do each day, working alongside our local, state and federal partners to remove these dangerous fugitives off our streets.”

“Operation Clean Sweep” was done as part of Mayor Bibb’s RISE Initiative, which is a violence reduction and law enforcement enhancement plan in the city.

“My Administration’s top priority has been, currently is, and always will be ensuring the safety of our community,” Mayor Bibb said. “This operation is the latest example of the power of partnerships – something we’ve been focused on leveraging ever since launching my RISE initiative. We are greater when we work together, and our community is safer as a result.”

For more about the RISE initiative in Cleveland, click here.